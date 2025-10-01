Celtics Predicted to Trade Sam Hauser This Season By Insider
The Boston Celtics made a slew of moves to get under the second apron of the luxury tax this summer. With the team under new ownership, that's what they were told to do.
Brad Stevens has decided to trade two starters and let two key reserves move on in free agency in order to achieve that goal. They are under the second apron as training camp starts.
Still, they are very close to getting under the luxury tax entirely in a season where they likely won't have Jayson Tatum. One insider believes that's why they will trade Sam Hauser.
Celtics Insider Believes They Will Trade Sam Hauser
One insider believes that the Celtics will move Hauser to get under the luxury tax. Kayla Burton of NBC Sports Boston believes that Hauser will have a new home.
"I am not going to say where because I have no idea, and as sad as this headline makes me feel, I just think they make a bold, somewhat sad move around the trade deadline and acquire a big man."
Burton believes that the Celtics will decide to trade for a center at the trade deadline because they will be unhappy with the options that they will put out there for the first half of the season.
She doesn't say that Hauser will be traded before the season, which would mean they would still start the year in the luxury tax. Shedding his salary beforehand would help them avoid that.
The Celtics Should Get Under The Luxury Tax If They Can This Year
Since the Celtics are not going to be competing for an NBA championship this year, this would be the perfect time for them to slide under the luxury tax. Jayson Tatum is going to miss most, if not all, of the year, too.
Getting under the luxury tax this season would help them have flexibility for future seasons, something that will be much-needed if they expect to get back into the title picture.
Last season, Hauser averaged 8.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 0.9 assists per game. He shot 45.1 percent from the field and 41.6 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
