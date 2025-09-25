Celtics Predicted to Underperform This Season By NBA Insider
The Boston Celtics are heading into a season that is going to be much different from the ones they've had in the past. This is the first season in the last five years in which they aren't expected to be title contenders.
After trading away two starters and having their best player injured, the Celtics' depth has been sapped. They will look like a much different team without those players.
Heading into the season, most pundits don't have a lot of faith in them. One insider believes that they will underperform even those low expectations.
NBA Insider Takes The Under on Celtics Wins This Season
In a piece by John Hollinger of The Athletic, he doesn't have a lot of faith in the Celtics. Hollinger is taking the under on Celtics wins this season, which is 42.5.
"Much like the Pacers (see below), the Celtics have their own first-round pick this season and zero incentive to invest anything in their 2025-26 roster unless it has longer-term benefits. They’ll probably chase the Play-In Tournament if they’re close, and this conference is certainly capable of keeping them in the race. But 42.5 wins? It feels like a lot of things would have to go right for Boston to pull that off."
Boston still has one of the best players in the league in Jaylen Brown, so perhaps insiders shouldn't be so dismissive about how good the Celtics can be this season.
The Celtics Still Believe They Can Compete For a Playoff Spot This Year
Boston doesn't believe that they are much worse than they were last season, despite all of the turnover that the Celtics have had this summer. How well Brown is able to play will be the determining factor in that.
Of course, Brown is going to need some help. Derrick White is the only other proven player on the roster who can handle a starting spot. Payton Pritchard is coming off his best season, but can he replicate that?
The Celtics have their sights set on surprising a lot of NBA people this season with a great run this season. For them, that means making the playoffs.
