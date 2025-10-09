Celtics React to Jayson Tatum's New Gig
As the Boston Celtics' best player continues to rehab from his torn Achilles, Jayson Tatum has found a new gig since he won't be playing basketball for a while.
Tatum will be helping out his alma mater while he continues to ferociously attack his rehab. He was recently named Duke's Chief Basketball Officer, which is more of a figurehead title than anything.
This was an interesting development for his teammates on the Celtics. The organization had a nice message for Tatum once they learned of the news, as well.
The Celtics Post a Nice Message to Jayson Tatum Following The Announcement of His New Job
On social media, the Celtics made sure to promote Tatum's new role with the Duke Blue Devils.
Tatum will likely attend a few Duke basketball games during the early portion of the season while he still has no hope of returning to the court. Once he gets closer to possibly getting back out there, he will likely spend less time around the Blue Devils.
It's unclear what the specific duties for Tatum will be at this point. He likely will be there to give some advice to current players about how to improve their games, as well as how to handle the transition to the pros.
Tatum played just one season with Duke, but he still clearly has a relationship with the university. He wants to help them, even though he spent a few months on campus before heading to the NBA.
The Celtics Will Make Sure This Doesn't Take Away From The Rest of The Team
This will be something good for Tatum to focus on while he is still trying to work his way back onto the court. He certainly will make sure this doesn't affect what he's doing with the Celtics.
Boston is supporting him as he does his thing with the Blue Devils. They must know that this won't take up too much of his time away from rehabbing his torn Achilles.
Last season, Tatum averaged 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, and six assists per game. He shot 45.2 percent from the field and 34.3 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
