Celtics Recall Guard From G League Ahead of Game vs Magic
Ahead of their game against the Orlando Magic, the Boston Celtics have recalled guard Baylor Scheierman from the G League. Scheierman has been with the Maine Celtics but could be available for the game against Orlando.
Scheierman was taken by the Celtics in the 2024 NBA Draft. He was a first-round draft pick, being selected by Boston at pick No. 30.
The rookie hasn't played much for the Celtics this season but Boston clearly values him as a potential option off the bench. On the year, he has averaged 0.8 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 0.4 assists per game, playing in five games for Boston.
Scheierman played his college ball at two different schools, splitting time between South Dakota State and Creighton. He finished his collegiate career with the Bluejays and earned enough recognition to be taken in the first round of the draft.
During his final year in college, he put up 18.5 and 9.0 rebounds per game for Creighton. Scheierman also shot 38.1 percent from beyond the 3-point line during his senior year in college.
While he isn't expected to receive a ton of playing time, the more reps that he can get, the better for his overall progression. The Celtics are likely to use him down the line to give their core players some extra rest as we get closer to the postseason.
Scheierman is a polished scoring guard who can dish the ball out well while also rebounding at a high level. Boston has a solid core in place but Scheierman could be in line to be added to the rotation as early as next season.
If Scheierman can show the Celtics more growth, he could accelerate his progression to being a full-time player at the NBA level. It remains to be seen how much playing time he will get down the stretch of the season but Boston clearly believes highly in his services on the court.
This game against Orlando has him listed as available but he may not see the court. Boston will look to take down a rival in the Eastern Conference, with Scheierman possibly getting minutes if a blowout occurs.
