Celtics Reclaim Prestigious Spot in NBA History
The Boston Celtics have one of the most prestigious histories in the NBA. Quite frankly, they are one of the most famous brands in all of sports.
All of that prestige and history has been built because the Celtics have won a lot of games. They have been the dominant force in the league for a long time because of the great players they've had play for them.
Bill Russell, Bob Cousy, John Havlicek, Larry Bird, Kevin Mchale, and Paul Pierce are just a few of the many great players the franchise has had over the years. All of those players are in the Hall of Fame. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are the new crop of great Celtics players.
Read more: Wild Trade Proposal Has Celtics Land $114M All-Star Guard
The Celtics reclaimed a spot in NBA history after the month of December. They are now the winningest team in NBA history.
After December was over, the Celtics overtook the Spurs for the best winning percentage of all time. It's not surprising that Boston has the record.
What is surprising is that the Spurs had that record. They are more known for their runs in the 2000s and 2010s, but not historically over the course of the league.
The Celtics have the most championships in the NBA. They have 15 of them.
When you see how many trophies they have hoisted over the years, it makes sense that they would be the winningest team of all time.
More Celtics news: Celtics Dream Trade Target Viewed as $5M Defensive Guard
Boston is hoping to keep that great history going with new owners. The Grousbeck's are going to be selling the team in the next year or so.
Once that sale goes through, it will be interesting to see how the team is able to sustain success. Whoever the new owners are has some tough decisions to make when it comes to funding the current rosters.
If they don't end up paying their current roster, they might not be title contenders anymore. Of course, that doesn't mean that they won't stop winning a lot of games every year.
Boston is one of those franchises that will likely always be good. Their history and infrastructure are set up that way.
More Boston Celtics news: Wild Trade Proposal Has Celtics Land $114M All-Star Guard
Celtics Rumors: Veteran East Forward Listed as Trade Target For Boston