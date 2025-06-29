Celtics Reportedly Demand Massive Return Package for Derrick White
As the offseason is now in full swing, the Boston Celtics have made it clear that they aren't afraid of making major moves to change the look of their roster for the 2025-26 campaign.
After acquiring Anfernee Simons and a pair of second-round picks from the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Jrue Holiday, the Celtics have reportedly named their price for guard Derrick White, according to the Stein Line's Jake Fischer.
“Sources say Boston told at least one rival team that it would have insisted on a ‘Mikal Bridges-type’ package to part with Derrick White, league sources say. The Celtics have certainly received no shortage of inbound trade calls on both White and Jaylen Brown in recent days, but nothing got serious on either front.”
Back in the summer of 2024, the New York Knicks acquired Mikal Bridges for Bojan Bogdanovic and five 1st-round draft picks.
At the time of the trade, Bridges was putting up 19.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and a steal per game. He was shooting 44 percent from the field, and 37 percent from beyond the arc.
White is coming off of a career-high 16.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists per game season, along with 0.9 steals per game, and 1.1 blocks averaged each contest. White currently has a pair of All-Defensive Second Team honors while Bridges has one All-Defensive First Team nod.
White also has similar shooting splits to Bridges' final year in Brooklyn, shooting 44.2 percent from the field and 38.4 percent from three.
Not to mention, White turns up the heat in the playoffs.
He averaged 18.8 points per game in 11 postseason games during this past run, and 16.7 points per game on the road to the franchise's 18th banner last season. He averaged over a block in both runs.
Although Bridges averaged two less points during his team's playoffs run compared to his first regular season with the Knicks (17.6), he also put up 1.7 steals per game and 0.9 blocks per contest in the Knicks' 18-game run in the postseason.
Regardless of whether White is moved or not, the reported desire for a potential return seems to be on par with a similar trade of similar value in the Bridges deal.
