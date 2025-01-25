Celtics Rumors: $18M Forward Listed as Trade Target For Boston
As the NBA trade deadline approaches on February 6, teams looking to bolster their rosters for a postseason push will be eyeing players who can add depth and defensive stability. One name generating interest is Memphis Grizzlies wing John Konchar, who has been linked to a potential move to the Boston Celtics, a team in pursuit of a back-to-back championship.
Konchar, currently a part-time rotation player for Memphis, has shown his value as an active defender and reliable passer. Though he has struggled with inconsistent shooting—particularly from beyond the arc (below 30 percent on 3-pointers this season)—he brings an intelligent and versatile game to the floor.
His ability to read the game quickly and his solid defensive instincts make him an intriguing option for a team like Boston, where defense is paramount. His strong hands and ability to handle wing matchups, paired with his understanding of team concepts, would make him a solid addition to the Celtics' already formidable defensive lineup.
Boston, with its deep roster, could use a player like Konchar to further solidify their second unit. While the Celtics’ starting five is among the league's best, they’ve occasionally struggled with bench production and defensive consistency when their stars are off the floor.
Konchar could step in and provide much-needed perimeter defense and a steadying presence. Though he's not a high-volume scorer and doesn’t look to create his own shot often, his ability to contribute without needing the ball in his hands fits Boston's system.
At 6-foot-7, Konchar is also dominant on the glass, an area Boston has faced challenges this year on both ends of the floor.
The Celtics already excel in team-oriented offense, and Konchar’s playmaking abilities—particularly his passing—would complement the ball movement that makes Boston so dangerous.
One challenge for Konchar has been his salary, which at $6.2 million this season (and for the next two seasons) might be slightly above what his production suggests. However, for a team like the Celtics, who are deep into title contention and looking to strengthen their rotation without disrupting team chemistry, Konchar could be a cost-effective asset.
He could be a low-risk, high-reward player who doesn’t require significant minutes but can contribute when needed—whether on defense, facilitating offense, or as a high-energy presence off the bench.
Ultimately, as Boston looks to navigate the second half of the season and push for another championship, adding a player like Konchar could give them the depth and defensive stability they need to repeat as NBA champions.
