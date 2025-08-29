Celtics Rumors: Insider Provides Insight Into Jaylen Brown, Derrick White Trade Talks
The Boston Celtics will soon begin the 2025-26 season. It's a season in which not too many expect much from the Celtics, especially compared to last season when they entered as the defending champions.
The Celtics have retooled their roster like no other, and it was not by choice. Boston had no option but to trade or let certain players walk, as they had to do whatever they could to avoid another season of being in the dreaded second apron.
They are finally under that threshold, and they can look forward to doing the best they can this season.
The Celtics let go of three of their key players: Jrue Holiday, Luke Kornet, and Kristaps Porzingis. They will also likely lose their veteran big man, Al Horford. It's been the summer of change for the C's, and while the trades were hot and heavy in late June/ early July, there were rumors that many teams inquired about Celtics guard Jaylen Brown and Derrick White.
Brown and White enter this season as the two best players for the Celtics. Their future in Boston is likely set, and a recent report by Brett Siegel of Clutch Points confirms that to be true.
"Although teams inquired about Derrick White and Jaylen Brown, Boston made it a point of emphasis to keep both players."
The two guards are set in Boston, and that should be the case, especially with the hefty contracts they signed recently.
Last summer, White signed a four-year, $118 million contract with the C's, which starts this season.
As for Brown, he signed his massive five-year extension worth up to $304 million in the summer of 2023. The 28-year-old signed the contract after he made his second All-Star appearance, was named to the All-NBA Second Team, and led the Celtics to a conference finals appearance.
Brown and White will make a combined $81 million this season alone.
The Celtics will be without their superstar, Jayson Tatum, this season due to a torn Achilles tendon. All eyes will be on Brown and White to lead them to the playoffs and possibly more, despite the expectations placed upon them as things stand.
