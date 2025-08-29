Celtics Rumors: Insider Provides Update on Payton Pritchard, Sam Hauser Trade Talks
Are the Boston Celtics about to further alter their roster?
With Jayson Tatum recovering from a torn Achilles, and a host of core members from last year's team (Kristaps Porzingis, Luke Kornet, Jrue Holiday, probably Al Horford) all on other teams, suffice it to say but the Celtics will look a whole lot different this upcoming year.
Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints touches upon several talking points floating across the NBA at this point of the summer. With the season quickly approaching, multiple teams have personnel decisions hanging over their heads. One of those squads happens to be the Celtics.
Rumors centered around the Celtics perhaps trading Derrick White and/or Jaylen Brown in the wake of the ownership change. Those ideas appear to be closed considering it was Holiday jettisoned to Portland in what seems like a major salary dump.
"Although teams inquired about Derrick White and Jaylen Brown, Boston made it a point of emphasis to keep both players," Siegel writes. "The idea of contending for titles remains relevant, which is why the Celtics will use the 2025-26 season as a retool year before making more roster changes to push for a championship at full strength during the 2026-27 season."
Anfernee Simons was the main chip coming back in the Holiday deal. The young guard does have some talent particularly in the case of scoring the basketball. He is a free agent at the end of the year, and it doesn't appear likely the Celtics will re-sign him considering the guard depth on the team.
What's Next for Payton Pritchard, Sam Hauser?
Interestingly enough, Siegel admits that Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser appear to be safely secure in their roles with the squad.
"Since acquiring Simons, Boston has continued to put out feelers to teams that have shown past interest in the young guard to get a sense of what his market currently looks like, and could shape up to be, before the trade deadline in February, sources said," Siegel adds.
"While it doesn't appear as if there is a trade on the horizon involving Simons before training camp, the Celtics have been aggressive in shedding cap space and salaries this summer," Siegel notes. "Simons is the next player on the market, as the organization holds no desire to move Payton Pritchard or Sam Hauser at this time."
If Simons has a great first few months, the Celtics could ride it out with the hopes of competing in the wide-open Eastern Conference. This is particularly the case if Tatum miraculously comes back sooner than expected.
At the same time, if Simons does play well and Boston has no intention of re-signing him, dealing him while he still has some value would seem like the conventional way to approach things.
