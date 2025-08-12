Celtics Rumors: Insider Reveals When $6.1 Billion Sale Will Be Completed
The Boston Celtics have had an eventful offseason. They have lost a lot more than they've gained this summer.
More news: Celtics Legend Gets Brutally Honest About Boston's Title Chances
It's not a position that the Celtics want to be in, but they had no other option but to make tough choices to avoid another season of being under the second apron.
Before the Celtics made all these massive changes to their roster, they sold for a then-record-setting price of $6.1 billion. The Celtics are being sold to Bill Chisholm for that price from their current governor, Wyc Grousbeck.
The Celtics were sold back in March, but it's been a process to finalize the deal. The wait is nearly over.
According to ESPN’s Shams Charania and Ramona Shelburne, the sale is projected to be finalized within the next week.
Boston was under their current leadership for over two decades. Grousbeck bought the Celtics in 2002 for $360 million.
He led the Celtics to two titles in that time frame and a ton of success in the late 2000s, early 2010s, late 2010s and certainly for the entire 2020s.
President of basketball operations Brad Stevens noted earlier in the summer the type of direction that the new ownership wants to take.
"Bill has been pretty clear from the get go that he wants to make sure that we’re prioritizing basketball assets and the ability to retool this thing at the highest level we can," Stevens said. "The most important acquisition that we’re going to be able to make in the next couple of years is getting Tatum out of a boot, right? I mean, we’re not beating that one. That’s gonna be the best thing that can happen for us.
"We have most of our first-round picks still other than the ’29 one, we have a lot of second [round picks] so we have flexibility there," Stevens offered. "We don’t want to take away our chance to use those to become the best that we could be over the next few years just to make a move to help save money. I think that has been very clearly stated to me."
The upcoming season for the Celtics is considered a gap year. With Jayson Tatum set to miss most, if not all, the season and a questionable roster at hand, Boston will likely do their best to jockey for a top-six playoff position.
Latest Celtics News
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.