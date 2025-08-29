Celtics Rumors: Rival Exec Makes Anfernee Simons Trade Prediction
The Boston Celtics have been trying to unload Anfernee Simons for weeks now. Ever since they traded Jrue Holiday in exchange for him, they have been looking for somewhere to reroute him.
Boston doesn't want to pay the $27.6 million that he is due this season as they try to get under the luxury tax. If they were going to get under the luxury tax, this would be the year to do it.
More news: Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Earns Surprise Ranking Among Peers Despite Achilles Injury
As they continue to search for a trade partner, a rival GM talked about what he thinks will happen with this situation.
Rival GM believes a trade with the Celtics and Simons could take a while
While talking to Steve Bulpett of Heavy Sports, a rival GM revealed they believe a trade involving Simons could take a while due to the large cap number that his contract has.
“Anfernee Simons makes $27-plus million,” the GM said. “Who’s got room to put that in their cap? And he’s up after this year, so the Celtics aren’t going to want to take back anything that would load in more salary of less flexibility."
It's a tricky situation that Boston continues to navigate after getting him in return for Holiday. That doesn't mean that a trade can't be facilitated, though.
More news: Will Celtics Trade for Big Man Before New Season? NBA Insider Answers
“I think, unless they are presented with some sweetheart situation, the most likely time for Simons to get moved — again, if he even does — would be at the trade deadline."
The Celtics may have to wait until the trade deadline to unload Anfernee Simons
The rival GM believes that the Celtics might have to wait until the trade deadline to make a deal involving Simons.
"I could see another team that’s close wanting to add that kind of firepower down the stretch and into the playoffs. Even if it’s a rental, a team might go for him, because what we’re seeing now with the second apron and all that, if you win, it’s hard to keep a team with high-priced guys together. An expiring deal is so valuable.”
If the Celtics do have to keep Simons, he's someone who should be able to help them win some games next year. That's not a bad thing.
Latest Celtics News
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.