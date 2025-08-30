Celtics Rumors: Rival GM Provides Insight Into Anfernee Simons Trade Talks
The Boston Celtics have been trying to trade Anfernee Simons since they brought him in after trading Jrue Holiday to the Trail Blazers. They have been looking to shed his expiring salary.
The problem for them is that everyone knows the Celtics want to shed salary, so they don't have much leverage. Teams are trying to extract the most they can out of them in order to make a trade.
While the Celtics might end up having to keep Simons, that doesn't mean they aren't trying like heck to still get rid of him. One rival GM let everyone know that Boston is still trying to ship him away.
The Boston Celtics are still trying everything they can to trade Anfernee Simons
According to Steve Bulpett of Heavy Sports, one rival GM has let everyone know that the Celtics have not given up in their pursuit to unload Simons.
Boston has tried to avoid including draft compensation in any trade with Simons, believing that Simons is a good enough player on his own that they shouldn't need to attach a draft pick to him.
The Celtics continue to shop him to anyone who is interested, although it doesn't seem that is going to happen unless the Celtics add a little more incentive to one of these teams.
Boston might have to keep Simons on the roster, which might not be a bad thing for their ability to compete. Simons is still one of the best 3-point shooters in the league.
The Celtics might have to make other trades to shed salary
It seems like the Celtics might have to keep Simons on the roster, meaning that they might have to make some other trades in order to get under the luxury tax.
What those other trades might be remains to be seen. The Celtics are very close to skirting under the luxury tax in what will likely be a gap year from contention for an NBA championship.
Last season with the Trail Blazers, Simons averaged 19.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game. He shot 42.6 percent from the field and 36.3 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
