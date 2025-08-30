Inside The Celtics

Celtics Rumors: Rival GM Provides Insight Into Anfernee Simons Trade Talks

The Celtics have been trying to trade him from the moment they got him in a trade.

Ryan Stano

Mar 19, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) drives to the basket during the second half against Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama (7) at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Mar 19, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) drives to the basket during the second half against Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama (7) at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston Celtics have been trying to trade Anfernee Simons since they brought him in after trading Jrue Holiday to the Trail Blazers. They have been looking to shed his expiring salary.

The problem for them is that everyone knows the Celtics want to shed salary, so they don't have much leverage. Teams are trying to extract the most they can out of them in order to make a trade.

More news: Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Earns Surprise Ranking Among Peers Despite Achilles Injury

While the Celtics might end up having to keep Simons, that doesn't mean they aren't trying like heck to still get rid of him. One rival GM let everyone know that Boston is still trying to ship him away.

The Boston Celtics are still trying everything they can to trade Anfernee Simons

According to Steve Bulpett of Heavy Sports, one rival GM has let everyone know that the Celtics have not given up in their pursuit to unload Simons.

Boston has tried to avoid including draft compensation in any trade with Simons, believing that Simons is a good enough player on his own that they shouldn't need to attach a draft pick to him.

More news: Will Celtics Trade for Big Man Before New Season? NBA Insider Answers

The Celtics continue to shop him to anyone who is interested, although it doesn't seem that is going to happen unless the Celtics add a little more incentive to one of these teams.

Boston might have to keep Simons on the roster, which might not be a bad thing for their ability to compete. Simons is still one of the best 3-point shooters in the league.

The Celtics might have to make other trades to shed salary

It seems like the Celtics might have to keep Simons on the roster, meaning that they might have to make some other trades in order to get under the luxury tax.

What those other trades might be remains to be seen. The Celtics are very close to skirting under the luxury tax in what will likely be a gap year from contention for an NBA championship.

Last season with the Trail Blazers, Simons averaged 19.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game. He shot 42.6 percent from the field and 36.3 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.

Latest Celtics News

feed

For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.

Published
Ryan Stano
RYAN STANO

Home/News