Celtics Sale Expected to Have Multiple Bidders, Could Exceed $6 Billion: Report
The Boston Celtics are the winningest franchise in the NBA.
They are also the defending champions of the basketball world. These two truths can provide a great deal of value to a team intending to sell to the highest bidder.
More news:Celtics Notes Show Blockbuster Trade Proposal, Porzingis Injury, Boston Reclaims History
Michael Silverman of the Boston Globe reported about the looming sale.
"When the first round of bids are submitted by Jan. 23, the Celtics expect to have received at least four and up to five from investment groups vying to become the next owner of the NBA franchise, according to a source with direct knowledge of the sale process on Thursday."
The sale of this historic franchise is also expected "to exceed $6 billion" per Silverman.
Although we don't know the identity of the control person leading each of the bidding groups, we know for certain that all members of the groups have been vetted by the NBA.
We also know that current Celtics minority owner Steve Pagliuca is said to be a part of one of these groups. Another name that has shown interest is Mark Bezoz, brother of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
Another group expected to bid is very familiar with Boston sports, and that is the Fenway Sports Group. As their name would suggest, the Fenway Sports Group owns the Boston Red Sox of MLB, but also owns the hockey team Pittsburgh Penguins of the NHL, and even Liverpool Football Club of the English Premier League to name their major endeavors.
This impending sale could have significant implications if the NBA ever wants to expand.
More Celtics: Hawks Troll Celtics' Jayson Tatum Following Massive Win Over Boston
According toe NBC Sports' Kurt Helin, "The NBA has slow-played expansion largely because it wants to see how the sale of the Boston Celtics goes, hoping it could set a record for a franchise price tag and, with that, raise the entry fee that will be asked of new owners looking to get into the league."
Boston currently sits at the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-13 record. They are 6-4 in their last 10 contests.
More Celtics: Celtics News: Jaylen Brown Admits New Role Has Been an 'Adjustment' 3 Bold Celtics Player Trades to Shake Up Boston Derrick White Reveals How Celtics Need to Make Adjustments to Combat Opposing Teams