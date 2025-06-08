Celtics Send 8-Word Message to Fans on Jayson Tatum Injury
As the Boston Celtics get ready for the upcoming NBA offseason, the team is battling through a lot of questions around the roster. Boston is expected to make some drastic changes to the roster, and it could see the team look very different next season.
The Celtics are also dealing with the injury to Jayson Tatum that is likely to keep him out of the lineup for the majority of next season. Tatum suffered a torn Achilles in the playoffs, and he has just started the recovery process to return.
More Celtics news: Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Makes Major Announcement After Achilles Injury
Most players can take eight to 12 months to return from this injury, and some even go longer to ensure that they are fully healed. While nobody knows exactly when Tatum will return to the court, the Celtics did send an eight-word message on the injury.
"The comeback will be greater than the setback.", Boston wrote.
Fans are waiting patiently for the return of Tatum, and there will be a major celebration once he finally does get back on the court. Tatum is loved in Boston, and his injury really hit the fans hard when it happened.
More Celtics news: Celtics' Jaylen Brown Trade Rumors Connected to Giannis Antetokounmpo
But until that goes down, Boston has a lot of other big decisions to make. With Tatum likely out for most of next year, the Celtics have to decide how aggressive to be this offseason.
Some have called for them to "tank" and reset things until Tatum can return fully. Some have said that Boston should try to reload as best they can without Tatum, and hope he can come back down the stretch of the year.
Either way, it could see the Celtics roster look different and some key players move teams. The most talked about names for this are star center Kristaps Porzingis and guard Jrue Holiday.
Both guys have seen their names in trade rumors, and the future with the Celtics remains up in the air. Boston was already projected to cut salaries before the injury to Tatum, but this has just added more fuel to the fire.
The hope is that Tatum can return as soon as possible, and the Celtics will be ready to go whenever that happens.
More Celtics news:
Perfect Trade Partner For Celtics' Jrue Holiday Couldn't Be Any Clearer
Jayson Tatum Injury Has One Major Bright Spot For Celtics
Celtics 'Most Likely' Player to be Traded This Offseason Revealed
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.