Celtics Send Jayson Tatum Message Amid Achilles Recovery
The Boston Celtics' season came to an abrupt end in the second round of the playoffs at the hands of the New York Knicks.
The Celtics failed to become the first back-to-back title winners since the 2018 Warriors. The Knicks played a much better brand of basketball at the time; however, it did not help that Jayson Tatum suffered a torn Achilles during Game 4.
The loss of Tatum was undoubtedly a massive blow for the Celtics, not only for the rest of the playoffs, but potentially for the entire next season. The 27-year-old has been spectacular for the Celtics, and that was no different this past season.
Tatum was phenomenal this past season, so much so that the Celtics awarded him with the MVP of the team.
Celtics senior writer Taylor Snow wrote in his latest column.
As the tweet says, Tatum led the team in points, rebounds, assists and steals.
The former Duke Blue Devil was incredible all season long until he suffered the devastating injury. In the season, Tatum averaged 26.8 points per game, 8.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 45.2 percent from the field and 34.3 percent from beyond the arc in 72 games and 36.4 minutes of action.
Not only did Tatum have a stellar season, but he became the first player since Larry Bird to average at least 26 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 6.0 APG, and 1.0 SPG this season.
“The only other Celtic to have achieved such marks in a season was Larry Bird. But not even Larry Legend could accomplish what Tatum achieved this past season: becoming the first player in team history to average at least 25 PPG in five straight seasons.”
The accolades for Tatum continued to accumulate as he was unanimously selected to the All-NBA First Team, voted to the All-Star team for the sixth consecutive season, and finished fourth in MVP voting.
Tatum is a generational talent, and losing him for the bulk of next season will be a major blow for the Celtics. His absence won’t just be felt on the stat sheet — it changes the entire dynamic of how this team operates on both ends of the floor.
