Celtics Series Deficit is Due to Massive Offensive Issue
The reigning champion Boston Celtics found themselves in a surprising 0-2 hole — despite playing both those contests at home — for their second-round playoff semifinal series against the lower-seeded New York Knicks.
Boston has looked entirely out of sorts in allowing the Knicks to notch a pair of 20-point comeback rallies in both bouts.
Regular season starting center Kristaps Porzingis, struggling with aftereffects from a March illness, has been reduced to a bench role behind 38-year-old Al Horford.
Sharpshooting bench forward Sam Hauser proved largely ineffective in Game 1 and sat out Game 2 entirely with an ankle injury. Hauser was also ruled out for Game 3, with the series shifting to Madison Square Garden.
Although they've often looked great defensively, Celtics All-Stars Jayson Tatum — dealing with a wrist issue — and Jaylen Brown — playing through a knee impingement — have struggled mightily to score. Tatum has gone just 5-of-20 from distance (25 percent) in the first two bouts, while Brown has shot just 3-for-17 (17.6 percent).
All-Defensive Team guard Jrue Holiday, playing through a hamstring injury, has been more limited than usual.
Boston is banged up, thanks to perhaps to mileage accrued during a long run to the championship last season and summer Olympic appearances for Tatum, Holiday and All-Defensive guard Derrick White.
The club's overreliance on 3-point shooting has appeared especially costly through two games.
With All-Defensive wings OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges, plus energetic shooting guard Josh Hart, sealing off the perimeter, the Celtics have gone ice cold from distance.
Boston has gone just 25-for-100 from long range, at home, in Games 1 and 2. During the regular season, Boston forced up a whopping 48.2 triple tries, converting 36.8 percent of them (17.8).
The Celtics' next two bouts in this best-of-seven series will determine their postseason fate.
No defending champion since the 2019 Golden State Warriors has advanced beyond the second round of the playoffs in its encore season.
The 61-win Celtics seemed well-positioned to break that streak heading into the playoffs, but they have looked very solvable against New York.
When their long range heaves aren't falling, the Celtics need to go to the cup and force high-percentage interior buckets. That's been tough for them to do so far in this series.
