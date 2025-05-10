Celtics Set Unfortunate NBA History with Game 2 Collapse
The Boston Celtics are in a place they have never been in recent memory.
One of the most dominant teams in the postseason last year, Boston finds itself down 2-0 in their series against the New York Knicks.
Not only that, but the Celtics have somehow helped the Knicks make NBA history.
In both games, Boston was initially dominating New York, leading by as much as 20 points. However, the Knicks were able to mount extreme comebacks, winning 108-105 in Game 1 and 91-90 in Game 2.
This makes the Knicks the only team in NBA history to make 20 point comebacks in consecutive playoff games.
This is largely due to excellent play from Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and Karl-Anthony Towns.
In the two games, Brunson has averaged 23 points, six assists, 3.5 total rebounds, one steal, and 0.5 blocks per game. Meanwhile, Hart has averaged 18.5 points, 8.5 total rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block per game.
However, the real standout has been Towns, who is averaging a double-double with 17.5 points, 15 total rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.5 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game.
On the other side of the court, the Celtics have been performing well, but not to the standard they set in the regular season.
Star power forward Jayson Tatum has been averaging 18 points, 15 total rebounds, 5.5 assists, 2.5 steals, and one block per game. While this is impressive, his point total is far lower than his 26.8 regular-season average.
Additionally, the Celtics have been underperforming at center. The position has been split between three people: Kristaps Porzingis, Luke Kornet, and Al Horford. None of the three of them have made it into the double digits in any statistic, most notably points and rebounds.
However, things aren't completely bleak for Boston. Jaylen Brown and Derrick White have both stepped up their game. Brown is averaging 21.5 points, 6.5 total rebounds, three assists, and one steal per game. White is averaging 19.5 points, 10 total rebounds, 3.5 assists, and two blocks per game.
The good news in this situation is that the Celtics are still an incredibly talented team. If anyone can come back from this deficit, it's them.
