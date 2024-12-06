Celtics Shake Up Roster, Land Former MVP in Trade Proposal
The Boston Celtics have been one of the best teams in the NBA all season. The team is coming off winning a title last year and they seem like they have picked up exactly where they left things off.
With the trade deadline looming in Feb., it seems that Boston is likely to either stand pat or make a minor move around the edges. But in the chance that the Celtics front office decides to shake things up, they have a few options to improve.
Here is a wild and unlikely trade proposal that would net the Celtics a former MVP. It involves a three-team deal between Boston, the Chicago Bulls, and Denver Nuggets.
Here is what the deal could look like:
Celtics receive: Guard Russell Westbrook
Nuggets receive: Forward Torrey Craig
Bulls receive: Guard Jaden Springer and a 2030 second-round draft pick from the Celtics
Denver would land a veteran wing that could help propel them forward this season. Craig could solidify them in the Western Conference, helping them to go after another title.
Chicago would land a young guard in Springer that they could try to mold. They also land a future draft pick that could be used down the line in potential deals.
Boston makes this deal for two reasons. First, trading Springer saves the team a little money on the salary cap, helping with the eventual luxury tax.
And secondly, Westbrook has shown a willingness to fit into a winning team this season. If he could come off the bench for Boston, just for a few minutes at a time, it could help keep the Celtics offense strong when the stars sit.
Westbrook has been one of the more polarizing players in recent memory but he can still show flashes of his greatness at different times. The veteran is loved in the locker room and could bring more experience to the table.
Additionally, if Boston can win a title with Westbrook, they could make Los Angeles Lakers fans even more mad. The rivalry would be ignited even more, making this a fun thought in itself for the Celtics.
While the Celtics are unlikely to make a move for Westbrook, it's certainly an interesting idea with him being on a minimum deal for this year and next season. In all likelihood, Boston stands pat at the upcoming trade deadline, barring any major injuries to the core players.
