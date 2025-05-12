Celtics Snatched Game 3 From Knicks For One Major Reason

Boston 3-PT shooting this series:



Gm 1: 15-60 (25%)

Gm 2: 10-40 (25%)

Gm 3: 20-40 (50%) ✅@celtics lit it up from deep in Game 3 and make it a 1-2 series 🙌 pic.twitter.com/XSPypn7rK7