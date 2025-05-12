Celtics Snatched Game 3 From Knicks For One Major Reason
The Boston Celtics entered Madison Square Garden under immense pressure, teetering on the brink of falling to 0-3 in the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals. However, the team managed to secure a crucial win to remain in the series.
Boston converted 25 of 100 three-point attempts during the first two games, which significantly contributed to the team's early losses.
The team's approach to taking a high volume of threes has come under scrutiny, as fans call for adjustments when long-range shots aren't falling. However, Boston has remained steadfast in its strategy and values, prioritizing 3-point shots.
In Game 3, the approach finally paid off for the team, shooting 20 for 40 from three-point range, resulting in a 50 percent success rate.
Jayson Tatum shot the ball significantly better than in the first two games, making 55.6% of his three-point attempts while scoring 22 points, recording seven assists, and grabbing nine rebounds.
The team didn't have a standout performance from any individual player; instead, it was a collective effort that limited the Knicks' offense and enabled the ball movement to create opportunities and shots for everyone.
The Celtics have shown their ability to limit the Knicks' offense to around 100 points per game. This suggests that if their offense excels, Boston should be able to win the series.
The issues for Boston arise when the 3-point shots are not falling, leading the team to force shots or lose rhythm in their shooting.
There is a lack of willingness to attack the basket or create mid-range opportunities, which can result in scoring droughts that allow the Knicks to get back into the game.
The Celtics are unlikely to replicate a 50% shooting performance from deep on Monday at MSG. Coach Joe Mezzulla must adapt the game plan when the jumpers are not falling.
