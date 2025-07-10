Celtics Star Derrick White Reacts to Dramatic Offseason Changes
The Boston Celtics have already made a lot of changes in the starting lineup. They will have three new starters next season, with Jayson Tatum out with a torn Achilles.
Boston shipped Jrue Holiday to Portland in exchange for Anfernee Simons, whom they are trying to move. They also traded Kristaps Porzingis to Atlanta in exchange for Georges Niang.
Derrick White was involved in trade rumors, but has yet to be moved. It looks like he will be staying with the Celtics, at least into next season. He recently reacted to all of the changes the team has made.
More news: Celtics' Jayson Tatum Will Have to Make Major Change Following Achilles Injury, Says Kevin Durant
While White is disappointed those guys had to leave, he understands that's part of the business of the NBA.
"It's always tough to see guys leave, especially people that you won a championship with and had so many great battles with. Obviously, seeing KP and Jrue get traded, it was tough to see. And then Luke (Kornet) signs somewhere else."
While the changes will be a challenge, White is looking forward to playing with the guys that will be coming back next season.
"Having a different team and having those guys leave is kind of difficult, but it's part of the business and I'm confident the guys that we have coming in and the guys that we still have returning. So it's gonna be a lot of fun, and it's gonna be a different challenge, but I think that's just the great thing about basketball."
More news: Celtics Guard Derrick White Breaks Silence on Recent Trade Rumors
White is a guard who does a lot of valuable stuff for Boston, especially on the defensive end. He's a smaller guard, but he is strong enough to guard the more physical guards in the league.
On offense, White will have to take on an increased role in scoring the basketball. While Payton Prichard has shown the ability to score well off the bench, it will be much harder for him to do that as a starter.
This past season with the Celtics, White averaged 16.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game. He shot 44.2 percent from the field and 38.4 percent from three.
More news: Celtics Notes: Boston Trying to Make Big Trade, Exciting Brad Stevens Announcement, Jaylen Brown Injury Update
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.