Celtics Star Gets Honest About Offseason Changes: 'It Definitely Sucks'
The Boston Celtics have been making a lot of changes this offseason, including trading two starters this offseason. They have been trying to shed salary to get under the second apron of the luxury tax.
Boston will have a total of three new starters on the court next season, with Jayson Tatum also out most of the year with a torn Achilles, meaning this team is going to look much different than it did last year.
One current player is not a fan of all of the changes that the Celtics have been making, even if he understands they are a necessary part of doing business.
Payton Pritchard doesn't love what's happening because of how close he's gotten with some of his former teammates.
"I mean, it definitely sucks," Pritchard told Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston in a new interview. "You become brothers with your teammates, you’re with them all the time. So, definitely going to miss them. It’s part of the business side, so you have to move on. But you see a guy like Luke (Kornet) get paid, you know, you have to be happy for him for all the work he's put in to earn that."
It's not just guys who are leaving to get more money who are leaving. He's missing the two starters who have also been moved to help shed the salary necessary to get under the second apron.
"I'm personally really going to miss Jrue. Jrue’s like a big brother, somebody I learned a lot from. One of the best teammates that I've ever had, and competitors. He’s the reason why we won a championship, so going to miss him a lot. Obviously, KP (Kristaps Porzingis), the type of person he is. Boston fans loved him, and a heck of a talent. We're definitely going to miss those guys, but it's part of the NBA. We have to regroup, got to find new identities, new people need to step up, and we got to get back to that level."
Pritchard understands that he has to improve and become more of a playmaker because of all the changes being made. He will need to find a new identity besides being the spark-plug off the bench.
This past season, Pritchard averaged 14.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game.
