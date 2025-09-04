Celtics Star Gives Honest Reaction to NBA 2K26 Rating
Every summer, NBA players quibble with their ratings in the new version of NBA 2K. Players never seem to be happy with at least one aspect of their ratings on the video game.
Not everyone is going to be happy with their ratings. Quite frankly, it's impossible for the makers of the game to appease every single player, especially younger guys.
Boston Celtics guard Derrick White has a different view of his rating on NBA 2K26. He is actually one of the few players who is okay with where he is rated in the game.
More news: Celtics Need to Start $30 Million Guard This Year, Says Insider
Celtics guard Derrick White is happy with his 2K26 rating
While speaking on the White Noise Podcast with Derrick White, White talked about the fact that he is happy with his rating in the new game.
"Everybody's always upset about their 2K rating. I'll be the one that's not upset about it."
White is rated as an 87 overall in the game, which is pretty darn solid. That makes him one of the best guards in the game, which he has certainly developed into since being traded to Boston.
White has turned himself into a solid 3-point shooter and a good ball-handler, something that the game reflects. He has always been a solid defender, so that rating was always going to be high.
While his rating may have bothered him earlier in his career, White doesn't let it get to him now. He's more focused on winning games than he is on how a video game rates his skills.
More news: Projecting Celtics' Center Rotation After Summer Moves
Derrick White is set for a bigger role in the Celtics' offense this season
With Jayson Tatum out next season, White is set for a bigger role in Boston's offense. He has a shot to really improve his 2K rating next year during in-season updates.
The Celtics are going to need White to take over more ball-handling duties with Jrue Holiday in Portland. He'll likely share those duties with Payton Pritchard, who will be the primary point guard.
If White can keep himself from having a midseason slump, he's got a chance to push that 2K rating close to 90 by the time the year is over.
Latest Celtics News
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.