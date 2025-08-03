Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Lands Shockingly Low in New Player Rankings
With six-time All-Star power forward Jayson Tatum on the shelf for possibly all of the 2025-26 season, the onus has fallen to four-time All-Star swingman Jaylen Brown to step up on offense.
Although he's not the strongest dribble, Brown has made strides with his handle, and as a scorer is a downhill bulldozer with plenty of power. His jumper is a bit inconsistent beyond the arc, and that could suffer a bit when he becomes the primary focus of opposing defenses.
Still, the 6-foot-6 Cal product is one of the league's best two-way wings and the 2024 Finals MVP. At age 28, he is squarely in his prime.
So why is he ranked so low in a fresh list of the top talents in the Eastern Conference, often considered the NBA's second-best of the two conferences?
Shaun Powell of NBA.com lists Brown as just the eighth-best player in the East. Milwaukee Bucks All-NBA power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo earns the top tier, right above All-NBA New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson (No. 2) and All-NBA Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell (No. 3). Young guns Paolo Bancher of the Orlando Magic (No. 4) and Cade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons (No. 5) will leapfrogged Brown next year, in Powell's estimation.
But Powell is bullish on former 2023 MVP Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, who has been so dogged by health issues of late that his teams cannot be reliably expected to even make the playoffs anymore.
In fairness, Brown is recuperating from a meniscus tear, and it's unclear how much that could impede his efficacy next season.
"He experienced a bit of a comedown from his solid 2023-24 season (23 ppg, 5.5 rpg) in which his NBA Finals MVP and championship earned him a supermax extension," Powell writes. "Still, for a No. 2 option, Brown rates among the very best — and he’d be No. 1 on several teams that don’t employ, among others, Tatum. We’ll see soon enough what Brown is capable of doing in that role, with Tatum sidelined perhaps this entire season. Brown is an efficient shooter (career 47.8%) and solid overall, though not elite in any particular area."
