Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Given Unexpected Odds in MVP Race
Boston Celtics power forward Jayson Tatum is once again having an MVP-caliber season, averaging 28.65 points, 9.6 total rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 1.3 steals per game.
Tatum has been largely responsible for the Celtics taking second place in the Eastern Conference with a 23-9 record.
While this would normally make Tatum an obvious candidate for the NBA's top individual honor, the five-time All-Star is instead considered to be a distant third or fourth place compared to two other players.
According to Bovada, Tatum now has +1200 odds to win the coveted honor. This puts him behind the two current favorites, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder (+130 odds), Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets (+135 odds), and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks (+475 odds).
This echoes similar odds from FOX Sports, who has Jokic at first with +120 odds, Gilgeous-Alexander at second with +150 odds, and Tatum at third with +1000 odds.
Looking at Tatum's competition, it's not surprising to see that he is far off from the rest.
Jokic is already a three-time MVP and is arguably having his best season yet with 30.8 points, 12.5 total rebounds, 9.5 assists, and 1.7 steals per game.
That being said, Gilgeous-Alexander is also on another level, averaging 31 points, 6.2 assists, 5.6 total rebounds, 1.9 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game.
The biggest advantage Gilgeous-Alexander has over Jokic is that the Thunder is currently No. 1 in the Western Conference with a 26-5 record. Meanwhile, the Nuggets are a distant seventh with a 17-13 record.
The other big name mentioned is Antetokounmpo, who is currently averaging a league-leading 32.7 points per game along with 11.6 total rebounds, six assists, 1.5 blocks, and 0.7 steals. Additionally, he has taken MVP honors two times before this. Additionally, the Bucks are currently sixth in the Eastern Conference with a 16-14 record.
Unfortunately, with how competitive it is at the top, it seems that Tatum has all but slipped from the MVP conversation, despite constantly playing at a top level and being on a team that is one of the best in the entire NBA.
The fact of the matter is this: Tatum has been constantly underrated despite winning an NBA Championship, an Olympic gold medal, and three All-NBA First Teams.
Tatum will one day get the flowers he deserves for his excellent play. Unfortunately, it may not be this year.
