Celtics Star Makes Shocking Admission About First Game in Boston
The Boston Celtics have made several great trades in recent years that led to the 2024 championship that they won. They added Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, and Kristaps Porzingis in recent years to help them get it done.
White was brought in from the San Antonio Spurs and has turned into a pretty solid player for them. He has been recognized as a key part of the Celtics' core by the president of basketball operations, Brad Stevens.
White recently talked about what it was like to get traded and had an interesting admission about his first game playing for the Celtics.
While talking on a podcast, White talked about what it was like to play his first game with Boston.
"The trade got cleared. I went and shot, and the crowd's like standing up. And I went out there, and the entire time during that game, I don't know what we're doing. So they'd call a play, and I just would look at Will Hardy, and he'd be yelling like it was in San Antonio...I was just hooping off vibes."
Being traded in the middle of the season can be harder than it seems in the NBA. Players have to figure out what kind of plays the new team runs and try to figure that out.
White barely had enough time to think about the trade, let alone learn what the playbook was. He was just trying to play basketball as it came to him in that first game.
Clearly, White was able to figure it out and fit in with what the Celtics want to do. He is a big part of what Joe Mazzulla likes to do when it comes to shooting 3's and playing great defense.
There were rumors that White could possibly be traded again this offseason, but the Celtics have made it clear that he is going to be part of their core for the next few years.
This past season with the Celtics, White averaged 16.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game. He shot 44.2 percent from the field and 38.4 percent from beyond the 3-point line.
