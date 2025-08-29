Celtics Star Reacts to Signing of Former College Teammate
Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard spoke about the signing of big man Chris Boucher, with whom he played in college at Oregon.
Pritchard and Boucher crossed paths at Oregon in the 2016-17 season, Boucher's final year playing collegiate ball. Pritchard went on to play three more seasons as a Duck, making two All-Pac-12 teams and winning the 2019-20 Pac-12 Player of the Year.
“He’s a high-energy guy,” Pritchard said. “The plays he’ll be able to make are unbelievable at times. I do remember one thing from college – he never gets tired, so we should definitely use that, him running the floor.”
More news: Celtics Urged to Bring Back $9.8 Million Forward in Trade
Boucher fills a huge need in the Celtics squad, as they have been in desperate need of big men all offseason. They unloaded Kristaps Porzingis on July 7, Luke Kornet signed with the San Antonio Spurs in free agency and Al Horford is still yet to sign anywhere, though NBA insider Brett Siegel reports he will most likely leave the C's for the Western Conference as well.
The Celtics signed Boucher on a one-year, $3.3 million deal, and he is one of four players over 6-foot-9 currently on the Celtics' roster for next year. He is also the one with the most experience in the NBA, and will likely get a larger share of time on the floor due to his experience.
Boucher has spent the last seven seasons with the Raptors, always serving as a tool off the bench. During his time in Toronto, he averaged 8.9 points and 5.1 rebounds per game on 17.7 minutes per night. He is also fairly healthy, having played 50 or more games in each of the last six seasons.
More news: Celtics Big Man Takes World By Storm With Dominant EuroBasket Performance
The Celtics have had a complete roster overhaul this summer and will still be without superstar Jayson Tatum, and will hope their new additions can keep them afloat in a wide-open Eastern Conference. Whether or not Boucher will be a key piece for the Celtics will remain to be seen, but Pritchard definitely believes he will play a huge part in a pivotal season for the Celtics.
“I think he’ll fit wonderfully, and we definitely need him,” he said.
Latest Celtics News
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.