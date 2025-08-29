Inside The Celtics

Celtics Star Reacts to Signing of Former College Teammate

Jan 2, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) celebrates with guard Payton Pritchard (11) after making a shot against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard spoke about the signing of big man Chris Boucher, with whom he played in college at Oregon.

Pritchard and Boucher crossed paths at Oregon in the 2016-17 season, Boucher's final year playing collegiate ball. Pritchard went on to play three more seasons as a Duck, making two All-Pac-12 teams and winning the 2019-20 Pac-12 Player of the Year.

“He’s a high-energy guy,” Pritchard said. “The plays he’ll be able to make are unbelievable at times. I do remember one thing from college – he never gets tired, so we should definitely use that, him running the floor.”

Boucher fills a huge need in the Celtics squad, as they have been in desperate need of big men all offseason. They unloaded Kristaps Porzingis on July 7, Luke Kornet signed with the San Antonio Spurs in free agency and Al Horford is still yet to sign anywhere, though NBA insider Brett Siegel reports he will most likely leave the C's for the Western Conference as well.

The Celtics signed Boucher on a one-year, $3.3 million deal, and he is one of four players over 6-foot-9 currently on the Celtics' roster for next year. He is also the one with the most experience in the NBA, and will likely get a larger share of time on the floor due to his experience.

Boucher has spent the last seven seasons with the Raptors, always serving as a tool off the bench. During his time in Toronto, he averaged 8.9 points and 5.1 rebounds per game on 17.7 minutes per night. He is also fairly healthy, having played 50 or more games in each of the last six seasons.

The Celtics have had a complete roster overhaul this summer and will still be without superstar Jayson Tatum, and will hope their new additions can keep them afloat in a wide-open Eastern Conference. Whether or not Boucher will be a key piece for the Celtics will remain to be seen, but Pritchard definitely believes he will play a huge part in a pivotal season for the Celtics.

“I think he’ll fit wonderfully, and we definitely need him,” he said.

