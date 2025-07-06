Inside The Celtics

Celtics Take Shocking Nosedive in Latest NBA Power Rankings

Nelson Espinal

May 16, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) reacts during the second quarter of game six in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
May 16, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) reacts during the second quarter of game six in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

After a series of trades over the NBA offseason, the Boston Celtics dropped several spots in the latest power rankings from CBS Sports.

The Celtics made several moves over the offseason, trading away several key veterans from the roster for salary cap relief.

Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis were moved for lower salary contracts, while Luke Kornet left the team via free agency. Al Horford appears to be next.

More news: Celtics Expected to Lose All-Star to Warriors in Shocking Move

Some talent has joined the team like guard Anfernee Simons and big man Luka Garza, but the team's proven NBA talent level dropped through a series of moves.

In his latest rankings on CBS Sports, writer Collin Ward-Henninger dropped the Celtics into the middle of the NBA pack: dropping from three to 13.

"We thought the Celtics might make a move or two before what many expect to be a 'gap year' as Jayson Tatum recovers from Achilles surgery, but this was a gutting. Gone are Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis and Luke Kornet, and they've been replaced by Anfernee Simons, Georges Niang and Luka Garza," Ward-Henninger wrote.

'With Jaylen Brown and Derrick White (for now), the Celtics are still talented enough to be a legit playoff team, but there's a chance there could be more moves going forward that change the shape of the roster."

The moves from the Celtics come as a result of salary cap issues. The team's roster was expensive and full of high-value contracts.

If the Celtics had won the title this past season or if Tatum had been healthy, they probably would have run it back with their veterans.

Instead, the team opted to retool the roster and give them long-term flexibility since, without Tatum, the team has little chance of capturing a title.

The bill comes due for any team that contends year after year, and the front office calculated that now was the time to pay the consequences before going for it again once Tatum returns.

More news: Celtics Owner Reveals Players Families Didn't Want Ex-Celtic in 2024 Title Parade

Celtics’ Path to Landing Damian Lillard Involves Key Moves

For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.

Published
Nelson Espinal
NELSON ESPINAL

Nelson Espinal lives and breathes sports. Avidly following of everything ranging from motorsports to Mixed Martial Arts to tennis, he is connected with most of the sports world at all times. His dream of writing about sports started at 16 years of age, writing for a Lakers fans blog, and his passions for sports writing has grown since. He has his Bachelor's degree in Political Science, and a minor in writing literature from the University of California, San Diego.

Home/News