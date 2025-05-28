Celtics' Torrey Craig Makes Major Decision on Future in Boston
The Boston Celtics have a ton of decisions to make as the summer approaches. While many believed they would still be in contention for a title at this point in time, that did not happen to be the case.
The Celtics' season ended abruptly, and while it came as a shock, the page has now officially turned to next season. Boston will look compete next season, as they’ve done for the past few seasons. Although their best player, Jayson Tatum, will likely miss all of next season or at least most of it, due to an Achilles injury, Boston still has high hopes.
Who will be on the team is a different story, but veteran forward Torrey Craig hopes that he is around in Beantown next season. In a recent interview with Noa Dalzell of Celtics CLNS, Craig shared his desire to stay in Boston next season and possibly beyond.
“I love everything about Boston,” Craig said. “If it was available, then I would see myself coming back.”
Craig didn’t stop there; he also added how he wants to play a vital role in a championship-caliber team.
“Just being around the guys that previously won the championship – just seeing how they operate, how together they were, just being a part of the Celtic culture,” he said. “That was a cool experience for me.”
The 34-year-old forward is one of three impending unrestricted free agents for Boston. Though his stint with the Celtics was relatively short and statistically underwhelming, there’s a growing sense that he’s found a situation where he’s comfortable.
In 17 appearances with Boston, he posted averages of 2.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 0.7 assists, and 0.4 steals per game, while shooting 35.6 percent from the floor and 29 percent from deep in just under 12 minutes of action.
Prior to landing in Boston, Craig spent time with the Chicago Bulls, where a right ankle sprain disrupted his season. During his limited run there, he averaged 6.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.7 made threes in 12.6 minutes per game across nine contests before the injury sidelined him.
Time will tell if the Celtics value Craig.
