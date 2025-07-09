Celtics Trying to Trade $100 Million Guard in Blockbuster Move: Report
One of the first big things that the Celtics did this offseason was ship Jrue Holiday to Portland in exchange for Anfernee Simons. Shedding Holiday's contract was the biggest reason for the transaction.
Brad Stevens wanted to get rid of both Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis in order to get under the second apron. Simons is a really good player to get in return, though.
However, there is a chance that Simons never plays for the Celtics. In fact, it looks like they are trying to find a new home for him before the season starts.
According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, reporting on his Hoop Collective podcast, the Celtics are trying to find somewhere they can flip Simons to.
Simons is best used as a scoring guard off the bench. He would fit best as a sixth man on a title-contending team. They don't seem to want to pay his contract, either.
Right now, it's unclear which teams the Celtics might be engaged in trade talks with about Simons. He certainly has value around the league, as multiple teams reached out to the Blazers at the trade deadline to inquire about them.
If the Celtics do trade Simons, that leaves them without another offensive option on a team that is running out of scoring options since Jayson Tatum is hurt.
Boston might be going for a full reset of the roster with Tatum being out next year. Keeping Simons would have been a good way to bridge that gap until the 2026-27 season.
If the Celtics do offload Simons, they are likely going to be looking for a center in return. Right now, they only have Luka Garza and Neemias Queta on the roster at that spot.
Getting a starting center should be the biggest priority for the Celtics for the rest of the offseason. They have to figure out that spot before Tatum comes back.
This past season with the Blazers, Simons averaged 19.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game. He shot 42.6 percent from the field and 36.3 percent from beyond the three-point arc.
