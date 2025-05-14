Celtics Upgrade Key Player Ahead of Must-Win Game 5
The Boston Celtics will look to keep their season alive on Wednesday when they host the New York Knicks in Game 5.
More Celtics news: Celtics' Jayson Tatum Receives Devastating Update on Injury: Report
Boston is down 3-1 in the series, and a loss will send them home. The Celtics will do all they can to live for another day, and they will have Sam Hauser's contributions.
Hauser, who has missed the last three games with an ankle injury, has been upgraded to available.
Hauser suffered a right ankle sprain in Game 1 against the Knicks and has been sidelined for the past three contests. With Boston now facing elimination and Jayson Tatum out due to an Achilles injury, getting a strong contribution from the 27-year-old could prove meaningful.
Hauser has appeared in six playoff games this year, averaging 2.7 points in 12.8 minutes per contest.
More Celtics news: Former Celtics Champion Calls Out Jaylen Brown
Celtics' Jayson Tatum Makes Massive Announcement After Devastating Injury
Jayson Tatum Injury Causes Celtics Playoff Ticket Prices to Plummet
Celtics' Jayson Tatum Out for Playoffs After Suffering Brutal Achilles Tear