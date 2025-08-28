Celtics Urged to Bring Back $9.8 Million Forward in Trade
The Boston Celtics have been very active in the trade market this offseason. They have already traded away two starters, as well as one of the players they received in return for one of those players.
Brad Stevens has done his best to get under the second apron of the luxury tax. He has achieved that goal, and now they have a chance to get under the luxury tax completely.
Since it doesn't look like the Celtics are going to be able to reroute Anfernee Simons, they are going to look for other ways to shed salary. A trade proposal from Bleacher Report has them doing that.
More news: Celtics Insider Provides Update on $100 Million Guard Trade Rumors
The Celtics would keep a competitive forward in preparation for other trades being made
Here is the full trade proposal:
Boston Celtics receive: Justin Champagnie
Washington Wizards receive: Hugo González and a 2026 second-round pick (via MIN, NYK, NOP or POR)
For Boston, making this trade would signal that another trade is on the horizon. Adding Champagnie would signal that the Celtics are likely trading Sam Hauser or another forward in order to shed salary.
Champagnie turned into a good shooter last season, which is what the Celtics want on their roster for as many threes as they launch. He would be able to do that off the bench.
The Wizards are a complete mess, so they will take any young talent from any team as they try to figure out what kind of team they want to be.
More news: Celtics Join Celebration of Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Engagement With Hilarious Post
The Celtics likely won't make another trade before training camp
Boston is still trying to trade Anfernee Simons, but it looks like a deal won't get done before training camp. That means that they will likely keep the bones of the roster as it is before training camp starts.
The Celtics might be able to shed a little bit of salary before the season starts by making another small trade so that they get under the luxury tax. If they were going to get under the tax, this would be the year to do it.
Last season with the Wizards. Champagnie averaged 8.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, and one assist per game.
Latest Celtics News
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.