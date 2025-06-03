Celtics Urged to Make Major Roster Reset
The Boston Celtics are in an undesirable position this offseason. Just a year after winning the NBA championship, they now might be looking at massive restructuring.
Boston won't have Jayson Tatum for most of the season next year as he recovers from a torn Achilles. That means that if they were ever going to reset things, now would be the time to do it.
The impending tax bill is massive, so the Celtics are looking to shed some salary. Several players are going to be on the move in Boston in order to lessen the impact of that bill.
Several pundits are pushing the Celtics to reset their roster this summer now that Tatum is hurt. The set on Get Up also believes that the Celtics should lean into a reset.
Bobby Marks implies that the Celtics should look at resetting their roster completely, including trading Jaylen Brown. He wants them to essentially take a gap year and retool around Tatum.
Trading Brown is perhaps the thing that the Celtics want to do the least. They want to keep Brown and Tatum together for as long as possible. That should keep them title contenders as long as they are healthy.
Getting rid of Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday are the two most logical options for this team. They might not like what they get in return, but shedding their salaries is the most important thing.
Derrick White is someone else who could end up being moved, but they would also like to keep him. What kind of value Brad Stevens is able to get for some of these players might fuel his decisions this offseason.
Boston is hoping to do whatever it can to still be a good team next year, even without Tatum being able to play for most of the year. They can still make the playoffs in what should be a weak East next season.
How Stevens approaches this summer will determine just how good they will be for the next few years. Keeping Brown together with Tatum should be their ultimate goal, though.
