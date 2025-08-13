Celtics Want to Make Major Statistical Change Next Season, Says Insider
The Boston Celtics play in a way that is strictly unique to them on the offensive end of the court. They shoot more threes than anyone else in the league by a wide margin.
Defensively, they try to stay in front of their man and contest threes. They don't take many chances for fear of giving up easy baskets, which is the way a lot of teams are able to beat the Celtics.
Heading into next year without their best player, Boston is going to change how they play on the defensive end of the court.
The Celtics will try to force more turnovers next season
Jay King of The Athletic believes that the Celtics will try to force more turnovers next year, despite them being a team that doesn't force many turnovers at all.
"As for that math, other philosophical shifts could be in play for the Celtics. They have never forced many turnovers under Mazzulla, but appear to want to change that part of their statistical profile next season."
Boston may have to try to gamble more in passing lanes so that it can get easier baskets. Getting easy buckets is going to be paramount without Jayson Tatum available for most of the season.
The Celtics still have some individually good defensive players. Jaylen Brown and Derrick White are really good perimeter defenders, but they don't have any known players at the center spot.
The Boston Celtics might have to change their defensive philosophy to be competitive next season
Boston isn't going to be able to outscore teams next season without Tatum, Kristaps Porzingis, or Jrue Holiday. They have to grind a little more if they want to have any shot of making the playoffs.
The Celtics are taking next year in a different approach than pundits believe they are. They don't see next season as a gap year. They see it as an opportunity to still make the playoffs and make some noise.
Joe Mazzulla is going to have to figure out how to really get his team to win games, so this year will really tell Celtics fans just how good a coach he is.
