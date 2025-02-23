Celtics Win Over Knicks Solidifies Massive Playoff Implications
The Boston Celtics secured an important win over the New York Knicks on Sunday, clinching the season tie-breaker with a 118-105 victory.
This result not only boosts their chances of holding onto the second seed in the Eastern Conference but also carries significant implications for home-court advantage in a potential postseason matchup.
More Celtics: Is OG Anunoby Playing vs Celtics? Knicks Reveal Injury Report
Currently sitting in second place with a 41-16 record, the defending NBA champions have positioned themselves to make a deep run in the playoffs.
With only a number of games left in the regular season, the Celtics are focused on securing the best possible seeding to give them an edge as they attempt to defend their title.
The Knicks, sitting third at 37-20, are a formidable opponent but have struggled in key matchups this season. This defeat marks their third straight loss to elite teams, as they have failed to beat either the Celtics or the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Knicks’ struggles were highlighted by underwhelming performances from key players.
Mikal Bridges, acquired in a blockbuster trade with the Brooklyn Nets, failed to make an impact, scoring just 14 points on 6-of-13 shooting.
More Celtics: Celtics Will Be Down Two Crucial Big Men For Clash vs Knicks
Similarly, OG Anunoby, in his first season of a lucrative contract extension, contributed only 10 points, struggling both offensively and defensively, particularly against Celtics star Jayson Tatum, who finished with a game-high 25 points.
While Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns provided some offensive spark for New York, it was not enough to overcome Boston's depth. The Celtics' entire starting five scored in double figures, with contributions across the board ensuring a comfortable win.
For New York, this loss underscores a critical issue—depth. While Brunson and Towns are vital to their offense, the lack of consistent support from the rest of the team has been exposed in high-pressure matchups.
Their inability to contend with the Celtics’ well-rounded lineup leaves the Knicks with much to address before the postseason.
For the Celtics, this victory not only strengthens their position in the standings but also ensures they hold the tiebreaker over the Knicks in the event of a postseason meeting.
This could prove crucial in the race for home-court advantage, as the Celtics look to use their home crowd to their benefit on their quest for another NBA title.
More Celtics:
Celtics Notes: Jayson Tatum Taken For Granted, Mike Vrabel Invited to Practice, More
Joe Mazulla Makes Bold Claim That People Take Advantage of Jayston Tatum
For more Celtics news, visit Boston Celtics on SI