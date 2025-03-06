Derrick White, Payton Pritchard Make Celtics History After Massive 40 Point Game
The Boston Celtics earned a thrilling 128-118 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night, thanks to historic performances from role players Payton Pritchard and Derrick White.
With three key starters—Jayson Tatum, Jrue Holiday, and Kristaps Porzingis—missing from the lineup, Pritchard and White stepped up in remarkable fashion, leading the team to their second consecutive win.
Pritchard and White made history together, becoming the first teammates in NBA history to each make at least nine three-pointers in a single game.
Pritchard led the charge with a career-high 10 three-pointers, finishing with 43 points, while White was not far behind, sinking 9 of his own en route to 41 points. The duo combined for an astonishing 84 points, a performance that not only highlighted their shooting prowess but also underscored the depth of the Celtics' roster.
Both players knew they had to step up in order to secure a victory for the Celtics.
Portland head coach Chauncey Billups spoke about the two players’ performances following the matchup.
“I haven’t seen that, man. I haven’t been a part of a game like that. I’ve seen guys catch fire, but two guys like that, I haven’t seen it.”
This game serves as a testament to the Celtics' depth, with role players stepping up in a crucial matchup.
The team’s ability to maintain its high level of play despite the absences of their star players is a testament to their "stay-ready" mentality.
Pritchard has had several moments this season where he’s been expected to step in the place of an injured starter, and he’s delivered a number of key performances in this position. Averaging 14.4 points per game off the bench, he’s proven himself as a key player on this roster.
However, while the performances of Pritchard and White were inspiring, the Celtics will be eager to get their starters back in the lineup as the season progresses. Sitting in second place in the Eastern Conference, the Celtics are well-positioned, but with a long season ahead, they will need their full roster to compete at the highest level.
This victory against Portland, fueled by career nights from White and Pritchard, was a major boost for the Celtics, reinforcing their championship aspirations while showing just how much talent lies within their squad.
