Fans React to Controversial Non Call in Celtics vs Magic Game 3
Boston Celtics fans have responded to a curious non-foul call in Friday's Game 3 of a chippy first round series with the Orlando Magic, which has already recorded three flagrant fouls.
With just seconds remaining in a must-have final offensive possession for Boston, and the Celtics trailing by two points, a lob attempt from two-time All-Defensive Team guard Derrick White intended for former All-Star center Kristaps Porzingis was waylaid by Magic starting center Wendell Carter Jr., who appeared to have an arm hooked around Porzingis' neck, disrupting his ability to grab the rock.
The shot clock expired and the Magic won at home, 95-93.
"HOW TF IS THIS NOT A FOUL ON THE LOB/PASS FROM DERRICK WHITE TO PORZINGIS WENDELL CARTER JR IS F---ING CHOKING HIM !! @NBA @NBAOfficial @espn," one particularly irate fan, @LTakez, wrote.
Carter, initially selected with the No. 7 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft out of Duke by the Chicago Bulls, has never quite lived up to his defensive potential.
Still, he has apparently shown enough to warrant the starting center gig over Jonathan Isaac in Orlando — and to have netted an impending three-year, $58.7 million contract extension that kicks off in 2026-27.
Another fan critiqued game officials for seemingly not noticing Carter's more-than-incidental contact.
"Wendell Carter Jr’s arm was around KP’s neck on the last play," wrote @lockedupjb. "How do you miss this call?"
It was a critical non-call, especially in a two-point game with very little time left in regulation.
"No time being added to the clock and not calling a foul on Wendell Carter choking KP under the rim to not get the tip in is crazy lmaooo," chuckled fan @PiddlesMcGee.
The game officially put the Magic back into the series, although they're still trailing the reigning champs 2-1, and will face an uphill battle to win three of the next four games to complete a comeback. This kind of chippy play, combined with this kind of referee apathy, is exactly what could swing things.
"Not only did the @NBAOfficial miss a foul on Wendell Carter Jr. on the final play, but a flagrant foul penalty 1 for him wrapping his arms around Kristaps Porzingis," wrote @eroc813, tagging league officials' X account. "You have a video of a similar act from December 12, 2020, under your official flagrant foul penalty 1 rules."
Citing a specific prior incident to contextualize just why this moment needs to be penalized is a master class in lecturing league referees.
Another fan speculated, conspiratorially, that there was an NBA mandate to lengthen the series.
"Porzingis held by Wendell Carter so damn hard on that last play. Call was in from the league to extend the series, too damn obvious," wrote @aajalas.
