Former Celtics All-Defensive Teamer Gets Honest About Guarding Lakers' Kobe Bryant
Defending 18-time All-Star former Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Kobe Bryant was no picnic — even for an eventual Defensive Player of the Year.
Former three-time All-Defesnsive Team Celtics guard Marcus Smart, who has since joined the Los Angeles Lakers this summer after reaching a buyout with the Washington Wizards, looked back on his first stint guard the 2008 MVP as a young Celtics lottery pick.
Smart spoke on the Lakers' official YouTube channel about the inaugural moment he guarded Bryant.
"Honestly, I was shaking. I'm a rookie or second year, one of those here. All I'm thinking is my mom is watching me guarding Kobe. My brother's watching me guard Kobe right now," Smart reflected. "Like, I hope somebody got a picture of this."
"In my mind, I'm like, listen, just live in this moment because to be on the court with one of the all-time greats is an honor, let alone to be guarding him," Smart said. "So, to embody the Mamba Mentality: patience, stealth, and a stone cold killer; and now to be a Laker with that mentality, it just amplifies it."
