Former Celtics All-Defensive Teamer Gets Honest About Guarding Lakers' Kobe Bryant

Alex Kirschenbaum

May 1, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) in the first quarter during game one of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
Defending 18-time All-Star former Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Kobe Bryant was no picnic — even for an eventual Defensive Player of the Year.

Former three-time All-Defesnsive Team Celtics guard Marcus Smart, who has since joined the Los Angeles Lakers this summer after reaching a buyout with the Washington Wizards, looked back on his first stint guard the 2008 MVP as a young Celtics lottery pick.

Smart spoke on the Lakers' official YouTube channel about the inaugural moment he guarded Bryant.

"Honestly, I was shaking. I'm a rookie or second year, one of those here. All I'm thinking is my mom is watching me guarding Kobe. My brother's watching me guard Kobe right now," Smart reflected. "Like, I hope somebody got a picture of this."

"In my mind, I'm like, listen, just live in this moment because to be on the court with one of the all-time greats is an honor, let alone to be guarding him," Smart said. "So, to embody the Mamba Mentality: patience, stealth, and a stone cold killer; and now to be a Laker with that mentality, it just amplifies it."

Published
Alex Kirschenbaum
