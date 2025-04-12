Former Celtics Assistant Picks Shocking X Factor for Championship Repeat
The Boston Celtics are looking to become the first team in almost a decade to repeat as champions. Boston would be the first team since the 2015-16 Golden State Warriors to do so.
Last season, the Celtics didn't have much trouble motoring through the Eastern Conference. The only team who put up any sort of fight was the Indiana Pacers, and Boston still swept them.
This year, things will not be so easy. They are no longer the favorites to come out of the East because of how well the Cleveland Cavaliers have played all season.
While most NBA pundits are looking at Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to carry the team, a former Celtics assistant coach believes that one player is the X-factor to them repeating as champs.
Charles Lee believes that Al Horford is the key to the Celtics winning back-to-back titles. While speaking on 93.7 FM in Boston, he gave his reasons why Horford is so important.
“Extremely important because you know what it takes. You know what it takes, physically and mentally, you’re going to deal with some adversity,” Lee said on the importance of Horford’s experience in the playoffs.
“You’re gonna be up in a series, you’re gonna be down in the series. You’re gonna need to take away something from somebody in Game 1 that might differ from Game 2 and Game 3. He understands how the series is gonna change and evolve, not getting too high or too low emotionally, and whatever is asked for him for his role, he accepts that, and he’s gonna do it to the highest of his abilities.”
The Celtics love what Horford gives them. He can make threes, and he is still pretty reliable on the defensive end. He's very tough to keep off the boards, as well.
This is likely Horford's last season, especially if they win another title. He would likely ride off into the sunset and retire if that were to happen.
Horford is a fan favorite in Boston. The Celtics fans would love it if he could have one more great moment for the franchise in these playoffs.
