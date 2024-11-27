Former Celtics Champion Heavily Criticizes Modern Lakers
While the Boston Celtics are still riding high after the NBA Finals victory last season, the Los Angeles Lakers are still trying to win one last championship for modern-day legend LeBron James.
After a six-game win streak, the Lakers have lost three games in a row against the Orlando Magic, Denver Nuggets, and Phoenix Suns.
This has easily drawn the attention of NBA experts and pundits, including ESPN's Kendrick Perkins, a former NBA Champion with the Celtics.
"D’Angelo Russell be trippen," Perkins said on X during Tuesday's game against the Suns. "Some of the things he does on the court makes my damn skin crawl."
Russell's stats have dropped since last season. He is averaging 11.5 points, 4.9 assists, and 2.3 total rebounds this season compared to 18 points, 6.3 assists, and 3.1 total rebounds last year.
That being said, it is still relatively early in the season, and there is still time to turn that around. However, it seems to be the product of another major issue with Los Angeles, something else Perkins noted.
"Perimeter play will always be the issue for the Lakers on both ends of the floor," Perkins said. "Hopefully Pelinka address the issue before Bron retires!!!"
The Lakers do need help when it comes to the perimeter. Currently, the team is ranked 18th in three-point field goals, 25th in three-point field goal attempts, and 14th in three-point field goal percentage. If they truly want to be championship contenders, they will have to address that.
Only they have already. Kind of.
While guard Bronny James got all of the attention during the 2024 NBA Draft, Los Angeles' first round pick, forward Dalton Knecht, has been the team's secret weapon.
So far this season, Knecht has averaged 11.2 points, 2.8 total rebounds, and 1.1 assists across 17 games. However, he only started five of those games.
In the games he started during the Lakers' winning streak, Knecht averaged 23.8 points, 4.8 total rebounds, 0.8 assists, and 0.8 steals.
It's clear that when Knecht is part of the main game plan, he is unbelievably effective offensively. That being said, Los Angeles still needs help on perimeter defense.
For that, general manager Rob Pelinka and head coach JJ Redick will have to look outside the team and find a guard who can prove to be an efficient defender, like De'Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings.
More Celtics: Former Boston Guard Traded to Rival Lakers in New Mock Trade Proposal