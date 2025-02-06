Former Celtics Guard Being Traded to East Rival
In a late trade deadline move, the Detroit Pistons acquired Dennis Schröder from the Utah Jazz, who had previously traded for him.
The deal is a significant win for the Pistons, providing them with a veteran point guard who can immediately help with their biggest needs—ball handling and scoring.
More Celtics: Anthony Davis Injury Status For Celtics vs Mavericks
Schröder, who is averaging 14.4 points and 5.5 assists per game this season, split time between Brooklyn and Golden State before his move to Utah.
Before his trade to the Jazz, Schröder had a brief but impactful stint with the Boston Celtics during the 2021-2022 season. In Boston, he served as a vital bench contributor, stepping up when injuries sidelined key players like Marcus Smart and Jayson Tatum.
Schröder averaged 14.4 points and 4.2 assists per game while providing valuable leadership and energy off the bench. His quickness, defensive tenacity, and ability to create offense made him a key asset for the Celtics in their quest to reach the NBA Finals that year.
Despite ultimately leaving Boston after one season, Schröder's contributions to their success during a crucial stretch demonstrated his ability to make an immediate impact, something that will certainly translate well as he joins the Pistons' young roster.
Known for his ability to create off the dribble and hit three-pointers, Schröder is a versatile guard capable of playing both on and off the ball. His addition fills a key gap in Detroit’s roster, giving them an experienced player to aid Cade Cunningham, who has been the team's primary ball handler.
With Cunningham carrying the load, adding a player like Schröder will ease some of that burden and provide an additional scoring threat in the backcourt.
The Pistons’ acquisition of Schröder also comes at a critical time, especially with the injury to Jaden Ivey, who will be out for at least four more weeks. With Ivey’s absence, Detroit needed a reliable guard to step into the rotation, and Schröder offers immediate help.
His experience in high-pressure games, combined with his scoring ability, could help elevate the team’s performance in the short term as they look to stay competitive for a potential playoff push.
More Celtics: Jrue Holiday Injury Status For Celtics vs Mavericks
One of the advantages of this trade for Detroit is that Schröder is on an expiring contract. This allows the Pistons to add talent without any long-term financial commitments, which is crucial as the team continues to build around their young core.
Moreover, Detroit's management, led by Trajan Langdon, has avoided making any rash decisions, instead making a calculated move that addresses a position of need without jeopardizing future flexibility.
Schröder’s skill set will also provide an extra dimension to Detroit’s offense. He’s a player who can control the pace of the game, create his own shot, and facilitate for others, all while offering steady perimeter shooting.
These abilities are vital as the Pistons look to develop their young players and foster growth with Cunningham at the helm.
For Pistons fans, this trade brings much-needed optimism. It may not be a blockbuster move, but it's a savvy acquisition that strengthens the roster and enhances the team’s chances for success.
More Celtics:
Celtics Notes: Jaden Springer Traded, NBA Veteran Trade Target, More
Celtics Linked to Rival Lakers Forward in Possible Trade Scenario
For more Celtics news, visit Boston Celtics on SI