Former Celtics Guard Gives Interesting Take on Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Duo
There is no argument that the Boston Celtics are the best team in the league. They are the defending champions and are huge favorites to repeat that success this season.
The Celtics have a long way to go for that, but things seem to be heading in that direction, especially with their star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. These two have been together for nine years and have established themselves as one of the best, if not the best, duos in the league.
Many believe that to be the case, including former Celtics guard and current Washington Wizard Malcolm Brogdon.
The Celtics took on the Wizards on Friday, and after the game, Brogdon praised Brown and Tatum, calling them the best duo in the league.
“People have always criticized them over the years — they can’t play together, their games are too similar, they’ve heard it all. I think they’ve really come together and figured it out… they’re the best duo in the NBA right now.”
Brogdon spent one season in Boston during the 2022-23 season and won the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award.
The Celtics have made a consistent bunch for a handful of seasons, and it's paid off in a massive way.
Brown and Tatum are the glue to the puzzle, and the Celtics wouldn't have it any other way. Tatum and Brown are among the best duos if they aren't already at the top.
These two are currently combining for 54.4 points per game, 15.3 rebounds, 10,5 assists, and 2.4 steals thus far through the season.
Tatum has played in every game thus far and is currently among the top contenders for the NBA MVP race. He is one of the main reasons for Bosotn's early-season success, leading the team in points, rebounds, assists, and steals.
The 26-year-old is ranked fourth overall in points per game.
As for Brown, he is currently on pace to average a career-high in points per game with 25.3. The 28-year-old had a slow start to his career, although he was selected No. 3 overall by Boston in 2016. However, he has come into his own and was the best player for Bsoton throughout their playoff run last year.
Brown was huge for his team game in and game out, and there has been no difference early on this season.
The Celtics will continue to rely on Brown and Tatum for the rest of the season and beyond.
