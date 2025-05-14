Former Celtics Players React to News of Jayson Tatum’s Achilles Injury
The gruesome Achilles injury Jayson Tatum suffered added salt to the wounds of the team's fans after the Boston Celtics lost in Game 4 against the New York Knicks 121-113. It was already shocking enough that the Celtics went down 3-1 in the series, but now the entire NBA world is shocked at Tatum going down with a season-ending injury.
There have been plenty of kind words from people around the NBA, including some of Tatum's former teammates. Both Grant Williams and Oshae Brissett took to social media to react to the injury.
Many people in unison have put out thoughts and prayers for Tatum and his pursuit of a quick recovery from what looked like a gruesome injury in real time. Now that the surgery has been conducted and the extent of the injury has been confirmed, all people can do is wait.
The reactions in real time came from a variety of people besides former teammates as well. Big names, such as LeBron James and Patrick Mahomes, reacted to the injury on social media, and other former Boston athletes reacted to as well, all in pretty similar fashion.
For what originally looked like a championship contender, now the Celtics seem destined to look like a completely different team next season, no matter when Tatum is expected to return. It will be interesting to see how careful the Celtics are with Tatum as well, as the team could still technically compete for a championship next season if he returns at any point.
What seems most likely for the Celtics is that they make some moves to clear up money and increase flexibility. Tatum has a high chance to miss all of next season, so rather than trying to rush him back, get him fully healthy for the following season and use next season and the next two offseasons to retool the roster and try and come back to elite contender status.
No matter what the team's plan is, the reality is this year's playoffs still aren't over, and the team could still make some noise. The Celtics have looked shellshocked this series against the Knicks, so while the injury is gruesome for Tatum, it could also serve as a rallying point for the team.
The team is certainly worse talent-wise than the Knicks without Tatum, so that means the team needs to play harder and scrappier. It will be a huge adjustment at both ends of the floor, but how the team finishes this year's playoff run could bring more strong reactions on social media and dictate how the team approaches the next two seasons.
