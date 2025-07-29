Former Celtics Star Allegedly Stole Over $250,000 From Casinos in Fraud Charges
The Boston Celtics have had something of a rough summer.
After six-time All-Star power forward Jayson Tatum, the team's best player, ruptured his right Achilles tendon during a non-contact play against the New York Knicks during the playoffs, it became apparent that Boston's hopes of winning in both 2025 and 2026 were effectively dashed. The Celtics eventually fell to New York in six games.
Boston team president Brad Stevens, looking to save cash, traded away six-time All-Defensive Team guard Jrue Holiday and one-time All-Star center Kristaps Porzingis for a combined haul of guard Anfernee Simons, forward Georges Niang, and a future second-round pick. The team also let backup center Luke Kornet abscond for the San Antonio Spurs, with free agent big man Al Horford presumably right behind him.
More news: Celtics Front Office Slammed for ‘Gap Year’ Planning
After signing free agents Luka Garza and Josh Minott to new deals, Boston briefly climbed back into the NBA's brutal second luxury tax apron — before Stevens opted to cut former two-way guard JD Davison, which brought Boston back beneath that threshold.
The Celtics' new center rotation — currently comprising Garza, Neemias Queta, and Xavier Tillman — is hardly championship-caliber, and its backcourt defense has been decimated sans Holiday. This is not a Boston team that thinks it's winning anything next year.
Still, at least Boston's summer hasn't been quite as brutal as Celtics alum Marcus Morris Sr.'s.
The former Boston small forward was arrested at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on fraud charges Sunday, and is currently awaiting extradition to Nevada.
Read more: Former Celtics Forward Arrested for Fraud
Though his agent, Yony Noy, and twin brother, 14-year NBA pro Markieff Morris, both downplayed the severity of the charges at the time, prosecutors have revealed the full extent of his alleged crimes in the intervening days.
Per court documents obtained by TMZ Sports, Morris allegedly stole a combined $265,000 in bad checks from two major Las Vegas casinos last year.
TMZ reports that Morris received $115,000 in bad checks from the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino in May 2024, but never paid back the difference after the checks bounced. He then earned $150,000 in bad checks from the Wynn Las Vegas Hotel and Casino.
Warrants for Morris' arrest were issued earlier this year.
Morris' attorneys requested a bond, but a judge rejected the request. Markieff Morris was in attendance at his brother's Tuesday court appearance.
Marcus Morris, 35, enjoyed two productive years on some good Celtics teams, from 2017-19. In 129 regular season games (74 starts), the 6-foot-8 Kentucky product logged averages 13.8 points on a .439/.372/.826 slash line, along with 5.8 boards, 1.4 dimes and 0.6 swipes per.
Over the course of a solid 13-year NBA career from 2011-24, Morris earned $106.9 million from the Houston Rockets, Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons, Celtics, New York Knicks, L.A. Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, and Cleveland Cavaliers.
More news: Former Celtics Forward Claps Back at NBA All-Star on Social Media After Random Troll
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.