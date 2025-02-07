Former Celtics Star Announces Life-Saving Kidney Transplant
Former Boston Celtics guard Nate Robinson announced that he will be receiving a life-saving kidney transplant. The former guard has been dealing with renal disease and has needed a new kidney for some time.
Robinson posted on his social media page about the news.
"I'm here to celebrate and thank the LORD for all he has done in my life," Robinson posted on his Instagram account. "Today is the day I get my new kidney, thank you to all the people that sent prayers and texted my phone giving me encouragement & love!!! Ur a foo if you don't believe in GOD and the miracles he performs !! Amen 🙏🏾"
This is great news for Robinson and the hope is that he will be able to recover fully from this transplant. Robinson is a former Slam Dunk champion, winning the event three times in his career.
Robinson was traded to the Celtics from the New York Knicks in exchange for Eddie House, Bill Walker, and J. R. Giddens. The guard spent the season with the Celtics and became a fan favorite very quickly.
The guard played in 26 games with Boston, averaging 6.5 points per game in 14.7 minutes per game. Robinson served as the backup for Rajon Rondo and helped the Celtics get to the NBA Finals where they ultimately lost to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Robinson was key in Boston reaching the NBA Finals as the team had dealt with some injuries in the playoffs. The veteran played a big role in the Game 6 clinching win over the Orlando Magic in the Eastern Conference Finals.
Alongside forward Glen Davis, Robinson helped to solidify the Celtics bench, giving the team some quality minutes on the floor. His play was a little sporadic but when he was on the floor, his impact was heavily felt.
He was traded the next season to the Oklahoma City Thunder but his time in Boston was memorable. Anytime a player helps the Celtics get to the NBA Finals, they are remembered well forever.
