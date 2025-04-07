Former Celtics Star Marcus Smart Reacts to Return Chants
The Boston Celtics cruised to a win on Sunday against the lowly Washington Wizards, securing their 58th win of the season.
The Celtics had no issues with the Wizards, who are vying for the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. While that was the case, Boston fans did not worry about the result and instead turned their attention to former Celtics guard Marcus Smart.
Smart, a member of the Wizards, received a warm welcome back to the places where he spent the first nine seasons of his career. Although it was his second trip back to Boston this season, the fans cannot get enough of Smart.
After the game, Smart discussed what it meant for the fans to chant “We Want Marcus” in a place where he had established himself as a professional basketball player.
“Flashbacks, baby,” Smart said. “The love is always there. From both sides – myself and the fans, the city. It’s definitelyemotional coming back and you try to hold it back. But I love it. I love every last bit of it. I’m a part of the city -- nine years. A kid to a young man.”
While Smart loved being back, there was a moment when a heckler "crossed the line," according to Smart.
“He just crossed the line. We all know, I don’t do line crossing,” Smart said. “You never want to see that, especially for a guy who’s coming back and has given the city everything he has.”
Nonetheless, the good outweighed the bad.
The Celtics came out on top 124-90, and Smart did not sniff the floor on Sunday. He did not play due to a coach's decision.
Smart was traded to the Wizards from the Memphis Grizzlies in a multi-team deal prior to this year's trade deadline.
Smart has played in only 15 games, with one start, for the Wizards. He is averaging 9.3 points per game, 1.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 44 percent from the field and 39.2 percent from three in 19.7 minutes of action.
The last time Smart was on the court, he recorded 12 points in 25 minutes in the loss to the Orlando Magic on April 3.
Smart made a name for himself as a Celtic. He was drafted No. 6 overall in the 2014 NBA Draft. In the green and white, Smart averaged 10.6 points per game, 3.5 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.6 steals while shooting 38.6 percent from the field and 32.3 percent from three in 581 games and 30.0 minutes of action.
Smart helped lead the Celtics to six conference finals and one NBA Finals appearance in his Boston tenure.
