Former Celtics Star Signing With Lakers in Shocking Free Agent Move
Former Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has agreed to a contract buyout with the Washington Wizards and now looks to sign a two-year, $11 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, per ESPN's Shams Charania.
The 2021-22 Defensive Player of the Year heads to the rival Lakers after spending the first nine seasons of his NBA career in Boston, parts of two seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies, and his last 15 games being with the Wizards.
Also per Charania, Smart has a player option to enter "a more flush 2026 free agency" and was recruited by Lakers superstar Luka Doncic to lure the defensive specialist to LA.
Smart was drafted No. 6 overall by Boston after a successful two seasons at Oklahoma State University, establishing himself as a formidable defender in the back court. He averaged 2.9 steals per game on the Cowboys, claiming a pair of All-Big 12 honors and All-Big 12 Defensive nods as well.
His first year in Boston saw him immediately take on a 27 minutes per game workload during the 2014-15 campaign, averaging 7.8 points, 1.5 steals, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.1 assists a game over 67 appearances (38 of which were starts).
During his time on the parquet, Smart earned three All-Defensive team honors, the aforementioned 2022 DPOY, and even helped lead Boston to its first Finals appearance since 2010 that same season.
During his first season in Memphis, arriving by way of a three-team deal that brought Kristaps Porzingis to Boston, Smart only played in 20 games, missing most of December and eventually getting shut down for the year with a partial tear of the proximal extensor hood of his right index finger.
That same season, however, he watched his old teammates lift banner No. 18 while he was shelved due to his ailment.
Smart would play 19 more games for the Grizzlies the next season, and would be flipped to Washington as part of another three-team deal. The defensive guard will look to start a brighter chapter in sunny Los Angeles, and hope to recapture his production of when he was in Boston.
