Former Fan Favorite Celtics Big Cut By Overseas Squad
The Boston Celtics drafted Tacko Fall back in the 2019 NBA Draft out of UCF. His sheer size made him an interesting player in the NBA, although things ended up not working out.
Fall only lasted two seasons in Boston before they eventually let him go. The 7'6 center just couldn't increase his foot speed enough to warrant playing him real minutes.
Fall last played in the NBA back in 2021-22 for the Cleveland Cavaliers. He never played more than seven minutes per game in his NBA career. He had been playing overseas, but now he's without a team.
More news: Celtics All-Star Free Agent Target Expected to Make Decision Soon
When Fall was with the Celtics, he was a fan favorite. Everyone loved him, and his teammates loved him in the locker room. That wasn't enough to keep him on the New Zealand Breakers.
The Breakers decided to waive Fall, meaning that the 29-year-old center will have to find a new team to play for overseas.
Fall wasn't a bad player for the Breakers. This past season with them, he averaged 11.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game. Unfortunately, that wasn't enough to stay with the Breakers.
At this point, Fall might be running out of options. He might have to go to Europe and play for a lower division team at this point. It's clear that he isn't good enough to play for a top-tier team in a top-tier league.
The Celtics loved having him in their locker room, but Fall isn't even good enough to get into the G League. Those spots are usually reserved for guys younger than him who can possibly turn into an NBA player.
More news: Celtics Big Man Gets Brutally Honest About Fans Being Unhappy He’s Replacing Kristaps Porzingis
Boston fans will always have a soft spot in their hearts for Fall, even if he will never play for the team. He was one of the guys who fans loved because of his love for the game and people.
Perhaps Fall is able to land on another basketball team. If he can't, he has a future with an NBA team as an ambassador or something of that nature.
In his NBA career, Fall averaged 2.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks per game.
More news: Lakers' Marcus Smart Expects 'A Lot Of Hate' When He Plays Celtics This Year
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.