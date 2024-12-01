Four of Celtics' Six Best Players Land on Injury Report Ahead of Cavaliers Rematch
As the Boston Celtics get ready for their highly-anticipated rematch with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, they could be a little shorthanded in the process. Four of the Celtics top six players find themselves listed on the injury report ahead of the matchup.
Star point guard Jrue Holiday is listed as questionable due to right adductor tightness. Big man Al Horford is listed as questionable due to a left big toe sprain.
Center Kristaps Porzingis is listed as questionable as he deals with the management of coming back from his rough injury. And finally, point guard Derrick White is listed as questionable due to a right foot sprain.
In all likelihood, there will be a few of these guys who end up suiting up for the contest. Oftentimes, players get put on injury reports out of pure caution but this is still a little concerning.
Playing in this game against the Cavaliers, the Celtics will want to show that they are still the best team in the Eastern Conference. Boston has already beaten the Cavaliers earlier in the season but this game now shifts the scene over to Cleveland.
The Cavs will likely want to make a statement and get some revenge for their loss earlier in the year. Boston will need to be on their A-game against Cleveland so if they are missing any players, it could be detrimental to their overall chances.
If the Celtics can take down the Cavaliers, they would surpass them in the standings. Cleveland has started out incredibly well but has faltered a little in the last week or two.
This game has potential playoff seeding implications so Boston will likely take it seriously. They won't risk the health of any players for a December game but winning this could be the difference between home-court down the line.
The Celtics have been the best team in the NBA this season, even if they don't hold the actual record to show it. But all it takes to derail a special season are some injuries.
Boston was fairly healthy last year when they won the NBA title, other than Porzingis. But this year, they will need more health to go their way if they want to repeat as champions.
