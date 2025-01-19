Hawks Troll Celtics' Jayson Tatum Following Massive Win Over Boston
The Boston Celtics dropped another game on Saturday, this time to the Atlanta Hawks. Late-game execution was an issue once again for the Celtics and it saw them fall at home to Atlanta.
After the game, the Hawks took the opportunity to troll Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum. Recently, fans of Tatum have started to call him “The Anomaly" and Atlanta used this to their advantage on social media.
Tatum didn't have his best game against the Hawks, dropping 23 points in 43 minutes of play. The star shot only 7-for-21 from the field, a rare off night for the normally strong star.
This allowed the Hawks to grab the win behind a complete team effort. Boston was coming off a win over the Orlando Magic the previous night so fatigue may have set in.
After the game, head coach Joe Mazzulla reponded to his team losing once again. The coach hasn't allowed panic to set in and instead has tried to look on the bright side during the recent skid.
“I always ask myself in situations like this … ‘what the [expletive] did you expect? Did you expect that we were just going to have another 64 win season, and we were just never going to make mistakes?’,” Mazzulla said. “And so, we just don’t have time to worry about that. We need to fix it. We have to fix the details. And we will.
“There’s not a group of people that I would rather go through something difficult together with,” Mazzulla said. “So again, sign me up. It doesn’t mean I’m happy. But this is the thought process about how we’re going to go about it.”
Boston will need to get things together if they want to repeat as NBA champions. They have lacked focus and consistency at times this season, much to the fear of the fanbase.
The Celtics are still one of the best teams in the NBA and they will likely be fine. However, these recent struggles have gone on for some time, and bad habits are easily formed in season.
