Heat Rival Reveals Celtics Once Promised to Draft Him
A decorated Miami Heat star almost played for Boston.
2022 Sixth Man of the Year shooting guard Tyler Herro recently told former Heat teammate Udonis Haslem and former Miami champion swingman Mike Miller, on their podcast "The OGs Show," that the Celtics had made a promise to select him with the No. 14 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Kentucky.
But Miami beat them to the punch.
“Months prior, before the draft, it was a dream to go to Miami,” Herro said. “And on draft night, the Celtics had the 14th pick and they had already like guaranteed me the pick for the most part. And then Miami took me right before at 13, so it was a blessing.”
Herro has thrived in Miami, emerging as a crucial contributor to the club's NBA Finals-bound squad in 2020. Though he was on the roster when the Heat made another Finals run, in 2023, Herro was actually hurt, which allowed role player guards Gabe Vincent and Max Strus, both of whom are far stronger defenders, to step up.
The Celtics, meanwhile, drafted another 6-foot-5 shooting guard, Romeo Langford, with the No. 14 overall selection out of Indiana. Langford, 25, last played in the NBA for the San Antonio Spurs in 2022-23. He's currently suiting up for French squad BCM Gravelines-Dunkerque, part of the LNB Elite league.
Langford ultimately suited up for just 141 contests with Boston and San Antonio (32 starts) across a four-year NBA career, averaging 4.6 points on .430/.288/.659 shooting splits, 2.1 rebounds, and 0.7 assists in 16.1 minutes per.
Imagine this current, championship-ready Boston squad with Tyler Herro in the fold. It's possibly that some of team president Brad Stevens' subsequent roster moves — especially revamping his backcourt by bringing in All-Defensive Team guards Derrick White and Jrue Holiday by trade — may not have transpired, given the timeline for a Herro extension.
Herro has taken another leap this year, emerging as a fringe All-Star contender for a Heat team that's currently without much other offense, having suspended best player Jimmy Butler for seven games after the six-time All-Star publicly agitated for a trade.
Across 35 healthy contests this year for the 18-17 Heat (all starts), the 24-year-old Herro is averaging 23.6 points on .469/.401/.862 shooting splits, 5.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 0.7 steals a night.
